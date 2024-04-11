|
11.04.2024 12:31:43
Hooker Furnishings Turns To Q4 Profit, But Sales Decline
(RTTNews) - Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter compared with a loss last year, despite decline in revenue due to soft demand for home furnishings.
This was primarily due to $24.4 million inventory valuation charge recorded in the year-ago quarter.
The company posted of $593,000 or $0.06 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with loss of $17.88 million or $1.60 per share in the prior year quarter
Net sales decreased 26.3 percent to $96.78 million from $131.3 million in the previous year.
