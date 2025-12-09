

EQS-Media / 09.12.2025 / 09:59 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE



How Allane Mobility Group solved the industry’s most persistent problem: missing vehicle images

11.3% conversion uplift and 50% growth in image SEO traffic through breakthrough visual integration

1.2 seconds faster page load time thanks to streamlined, optimized image delivery

Complete visual coverage for every vehicle model through automated, real-time 360° rendering

Munich/Garching near Munich, December 09, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has partnered with IMAGIN.studio to overcome one of the most persistent challenges in automotive online retail: incomplete or inconsistent vehicle imagery. In a market where digital presentation is critical to earning customer trust, the Allane Mobility Group is setting new standards with the implementation of an innovative real-time image-generation technology.

In collaboration with IMAGIN.studio, a leading Autotech SaaS company, Allane Mobility Group implemented a real-time image-generation solution on its online retail platform Allane.de. This has resulted in an 11.3% conversion uplift, a 50% increase in image SEO traffic, and a 1.2-second improvement in full page load time.

“High-quality and instantly generated vehicle visuals fundamentally strengthen transparency and trust in the digital showroom. With IMAGIN.studio, every model can be displayed accurately and consistently, making the customer journey clearer, faster and more intuitive,” said Matthew Fransioli, Senior Team Head Marketing Online Retail at Allane Mobility Group.

Filling the visual void

Mobility providers often struggle to deliver complete visual coverage for fast-changing vehicle inventories. New models, rare trims, or missing photography can lead to incomplete online listings, damaging customer confidence and weakening conversion funnels.

With the integration of IMAGIN.studio’s advanced imagery API, Allane is now able to provide:

High-fidelity 360° vehicle views , generated instantly and reflecting exact configurations

, generated instantly and reflecting exact configurations Brand-consistent visuals , including Allane-Mobility-Group-branded plates and multiple scene options

, including Allane-Mobility-Group-branded plates and multiple scene options Automated image-to-vehicle mapping, ensuring new stock is instantly presented with professional imagery

More realistic vehicle experiences

These improvements translate into measurable performance gains, demonstrating the substantial impact that high-quality, automated vehicle imagery have across the entire digital customer journey:

Conversion rate uplift: Overall conversion rate has increased by 11.3%, demonstrating that high-quality, visually appealing car imagery directly impacts customer trust and decision-making.

Overall conversion rate has increased by 11.3%, demonstrating that high-quality, visually appealing car imagery directly impacts customer trust and decision-making. SEO dominance: The SEO traffic of Allane Mobility Group surged by over 50%, partly achieved due to IMAGIN.studio images removing the need to host them in a CMS, allowing for optimized image quality for better organic experience and page speed.

The SEO traffic of Allane Mobility Group surged by over 50%, partly achieved due to IMAGIN.studio images removing the need to host them in a CMS, allowing for optimized image quality for better organic experience and page speed. Increase in website speed: Page load time decreased by a notable 1.2 seconds.

Page load time decreased by a notable 1.2 seconds. Stronger marketing performance: Ads featuring the new visuals achieved notably higher click-through rates, and social media engagement rates also rose significantly.

With these advancements, Allane Mobility Group continues to strengthen its position as a digital leader in the mobility market and will further expand its use of automated visualization technologies to deliver even more seamless and customer-centric online experiences. With its fully consistent, immersive and efficient digital showroom, the company is now setting a new industry standard for how mobility providers manage large-scale visual inventories.

More information on the collaboration of IMAGIN.studio and Allane Mobility Group can be found here.



----



About IMAGIN.studio:

Autotech SaaS company IMAGIN.studio is the world’s leading platform designed to elevate the automotive retail experience through its real-time image API, providing services in 100+ countries. It generates consistent, high-quality visuals for every model, in every color, in every angle - providing the crystal-clear imagery that builds consumer confidence and boosts conversions.



The platform leverages sophisticated AI within a fully compliant framework, ensuring no copyright infringement. This process ensures every image is 100% commercially safe for any use. Unlike a static library, IMAGIN.studio creates each visual on the fly, ensuring the imagery is always current and perfectly on-brand.



IMAGIN.studio has officially been named an FD Gazelle 2025, recognizing its rapid growth and innovation in the autotech space.



https://www.imaginstudio.com/



Press contact IMAGIN.studio:

Peter Taylor

Account Manager

peter@influenceemobility.com

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.