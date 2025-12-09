Allane Aktie
How Allane Mobility Group solved the industry’s most persistent problem: missing vehicle images
|
PRESS RELEASE
Munich/Garching near Munich, December 09, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has partnered with IMAGIN.studio to overcome one of the most persistent challenges in automotive online retail: incomplete or inconsistent vehicle imagery. In a market where digital presentation is critical to earning customer trust, the Allane Mobility Group is setting new standards with the implementation of an innovative real-time image-generation technology.
In collaboration with IMAGIN.studio, a leading Autotech SaaS company, Allane Mobility Group implemented a real-time image-generation solution on its online retail platform Allane.de. This has resulted in an 11.3% conversion uplift, a 50% increase in image SEO traffic, and a 1.2-second improvement in full page load time.
“High-quality and instantly generated vehicle visuals fundamentally strengthen transparency and trust in the digital showroom. With IMAGIN.studio, every model can be displayed accurately and consistently, making the customer journey clearer, faster and more intuitive,” said Matthew Fransioli, Senior Team Head Marketing Online Retail at Allane Mobility Group.
Filling the visual void
With the integration of IMAGIN.studio’s advanced imagery API, Allane is now able to provide:
More realistic vehicle experiences
With these advancements, Allane Mobility Group continues to strengthen its position as a digital leader in the mobility market and will further expand its use of automated visualization technologies to deliver even more seamless and customer-centric online experiences. With its fully consistent, immersive and efficient digital showroom, the company is now setting a new industry standard for how mobility providers manage large-scale visual inventories.
More information on the collaboration of IMAGIN.studio and Allane Mobility Group can be found here.
Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
