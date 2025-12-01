Lyft Aktie
WKN DE: A2PE38 / ISIN: US55087P1049
|
01.12.2025 04:15:00
How Has LYFT Stock Done for Investors?
When it comes to ride-sharing platform Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), the company name and the ticker symbol are exactly the same. But even though it's easy to remember this ticker symbol, buying it hasn't necessarily been a good idea.Lyft went public in early 2019 at $72 per share. Now, over six years later, the stock has lost 73% of its value. In short, it hasn't done well. Anyone who invested $1,000 in Lyft stock at the beginning has seen the value drop to just $272.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
