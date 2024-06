How Much Money Would You Have Now If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock at Its IPO?

Like many investors, I was relatively late to hop on the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) train. However, I owned the stock for several years, long enough to reap tremendous returns.Do I wish I had bought Nvidia shares earlier? You bet. As they say, hindsight is 20/20. Some investors, though, did buy the graphics process unit (GPU) maker at the beginning. How much money would you have now if you had invested $10,000 in Nvidia stock at its initial public offering (IPO)?Nvidia was founded in April 1993. However, you couldn't invest in the company then. It didn't go public until Jan. 22, 1999. Nvidia's stock first traded at $12 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel