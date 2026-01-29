Hulic Aktie

WKN: 565214 / ISIN: JP3360800001

29.01.2026 06:42:14

Hulic FY25 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Hulic Co., Ltd. (HULCF), a Japanese real estate company, on Thursday reported higher net income attributable to owners of the parent compared with the previous year. The company also issued a positive outlook for the fiscal year 2026 with further increases expected in net income and earnings per share.

For the full year 2025, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 114.33 billion yen from 102.34 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 150.50 yen versus 134.42 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 186.83 billion yen from 163.36 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to 727.45 billion yen from 591.62 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected fiscal year 2026 operating profit to be 210 billion yen, an increase of 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company anticipated profit attributable to owners of the parent to be at 121 billion yen reporesenting an increase of 5.8% on year over year.

Earnings per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 is anticipated to be at 159.35 yen.

Hulic is currently trading 1.55% higher at JPY 1,768 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

