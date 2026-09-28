I Keep Adding to This Pipeline Stock. Here's Why the Yield Isn't the Only Reason.

I'm a longtime investor in Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB), having bought the stock on three occasions since 2019. Based in Tulsa, it is one of the larger midstream energy companies, handling roughly one-third of all natural gas produced in the United States.

Williams operates key interstate transmission pipelines, including Transco, the nation's largest natural gas pipeline system by volume, as well as natural gas-gathering networks, processing plants, and storage facilities.

The stock remains in my portfolio because of the company's solid performance. Its shares are up more than 130% in the last decade, not including dividends. If you had bought $10,000 worth of Williams Brothers stock when I did and reinvested the dividends, you would have $42,166.12 now.

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