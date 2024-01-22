ICMI Announces 2024 Contact Center Course Lineup, Curriculum Created to Educate and Empower Contact Center Professionals

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals, today announces the 2024 contact center course lineup. The curriculum has been created to educate contact center professionals looking to advance their knowledge, skills and career.

ICMI offers 20 highly interactive courses including:

Advanced Workforce Management

An Agent’s Role in Contact Centers

Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Center

Certified Trainer Program

Contact Center Coaching for Supervisors

Contact Center Management Bootcamp

Contact Center Quality Workshop

Contact Center Strategy and Leadership

Contact Center Supervisor Fundamentals

Customer Service Representative

Experience Foundation

Foundations in Contact Center Metrics

Managing Difficult Customers

Metrics and Data for Supervisors

Multichannel Communications for Agents

People Management for Supervisors

Supervisor Leadership Development Program

Trainer Development Workshop

Workforce Management Bootcamp

Workforce Management Principles

Courses are available via on-demand and live virtual instruction. Customized content and private group training is also available.

According to ICMI research "The State of the Contact Center in 2023,” after onboarding, most contact centers provide some ongoing training, but training time is limited and nearly two-thirds of contact centers provide staff with no more than 10 days of ongoing training each year.

"Contact center professionals – agents through to executives – receive limited training annually,” noted Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI. "Our programs help contact center professionals improve their knowledge and skills as the industry evolves to address AI and automation, customer and employee experience, and ongoing business demands. Our courses can help prepare individuals and teams with the critical contact center information they need to perform their daily tasks today and support their career roadmap going forward.”

