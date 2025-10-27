Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
27.10.2025 12:30:00
Icotrokinra maintains standout combination of therapeutic benefit and a favorable safety profile in once-daily pill through 28 weeks in ulcerative colitis
Building on 12-week findings, icotrokinra demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes at Week 28 with 31.7% of patients achieving clinical remission and 38.1% showing endoscopic improvement versus placebo in the Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study Results support Phase 3 clinical development of icotrokinra, a first-in-class targeted oral peptide that precisely blocks the IL-23 receptor, in both moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s diseaseWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
