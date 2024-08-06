|
06.08.2024 12:44:26
IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $203.298 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $224.236 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.003 billion from $943.630 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $203.298 Mln. vs. $224.236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.003 Bln vs. $943.630 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.31 - $10.59 Full year revenue guidance: $3,885 - $3,945 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IDEXX Laboratories
|433,20
|-1,12%