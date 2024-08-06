06.08.2024 12:44:26

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $203.298 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $224.236 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.003 billion from $943.630 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $203.298 Mln. vs. $224.236 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.003 Bln vs. $943.630 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.31 - $10.59 Full year revenue guidance: $3,885 - $3,945 Mln

