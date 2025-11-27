:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.11.2025 16:00:00
If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It
There are thousands of stocks from which to choose on U.S. exchanges, and still more in overseas markets. And you can find stocks of any size and flavor you like, from megacaps to penny stocks.Of course, putting all your eggs in one basket would be a bad idea for any investor. It's better to have a well-rounded portfolio so that you're not overly exposed to troubles that might affect a specific sector, industry, or company. However, if I had to invest in just one stock and hold on to it for the long term, the choice is clear.It would have to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!