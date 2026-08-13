Indian Shares End Mixed After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares cut early losses to end mixed on Thursday. Investors heaved a sigh of relief as cooling U.S. inflation prompted bets the Federal Reserve would leave its policy rate unchanged at its September meeting.

Falling oil prices also lent some support and contributed to value buying at lower levels.

Brent crude prices were down more than 2 percent today, snapping a six-day advance after EIA data showed a massive increase in U.S. oil inventories last week and the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2026 global oil demand outlook.

The benchmark BSE Sensex reversed early losses to close up 113.61 points, or 0.15 percent, at 78,079.96, snapping a two-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty index ended down 40.10 points, or 0.16 percent, at 24,395.85.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. The market breadth was slightly positive on the BSE, with 2,192 shares rising while 2,128 shares declined and 225 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, BEL, NTPC and Indigo rallied 2-3 percent.

On the losing side, Reliance Industries, Titan Company and ICICI Bank fell around 1 percent each.