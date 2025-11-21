Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
21.11.2025 09:51:00
Institutional Investors Piled Into IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing Inc. Stocks -- and They'll Likely Regret It
For the better part of the last three years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving trend on Wall Street. Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human intervention is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that can positively alter the global growth arc for businesses.But AI isn't the only innovation moving markets. In fact, a strong argument can be made that AI hasn't even been the hottest trend on Wall Street in 2025. Quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have respectively rallied by 69%, 1,720%, 1,300%, and 299% over the trailing year, as of the closing bell on Nov. 18.Early investors in the quantum computing revolution have potentially made life-altering profits -- and Wall Street professionals have taken notice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
