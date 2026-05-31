International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
31.05.2026 13:39:20
International aid cuts complicate Congo's Ebola epidemic
The scaling back of development aid has contributed to the inability to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. German organizations are calling for a major spending boost to help stop the spread.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!