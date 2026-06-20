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WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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20.06.2026 21:07:43

International aid cuts complicate Congo's Ebola epidemic

The scaling back of development aid has contributed to the inability to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. German organizations are calling for a major spending boost to help stop the spread.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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