International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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23.04.2026 15:57:37

International ETFs: IEFA vs. SCHE

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) both offer broad international diversification at a 0.07% expense ratio, but IEFA yields more and covers developed markets, while SCHE leans into emerging markets and technology.Both SCHE and IEFA are designed as core international holdings, but their approaches differ: SCHE tracks emerging markets, with a strong tilt toward technology and Asia, while IEFA covers developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada, focusing more on financials and industrials. This comparison examines cost, performance, risks, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which may fit their needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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