International ETFs: Low-Cost SPDW vs. Values-Based NZAC
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) stands out for its ultra-low cost, higher yield, and greater international diversification, while SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) leans into technology and climate-focused ESG screens.This comparison looks at two global equity ETFs with very different approaches: NZAC incorporates a Paris-aligned ESG mandate and a notable technology tilt, while SPDW provides broad access to developed markets outside the United States at a fraction of the cost. Both target diversified exposure but cater to distinct investor preferences around sustainability, regional focus, and income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
