Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
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20.11.2026 19:00:03
Intuitive Machines vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The commercial space race is expanding as private enterprises take over roles once reserved for governments. Investors weighing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) against Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are looking for the best long-term winner.
Both companies represent the growth of the modern space industry. Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar landing services and data infrastructure, while Rocket Lab provides reliable launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing.
Intuitive Machines provides lunar spacecraft, communication networks, and infrastructure-as-a-service. It serves a mix of civil and national security clients, including NASA and the U.S. Space Development Agency. NASA accounted for roughly 78% of revenue in 2025, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
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11.11.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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12.08.26
|Ausblick: Intuitive Machines A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Intuitive Machines A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|7,90
|-11,52%
|Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|41,15
|-11,51%
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