22.02.2024 10:00:09

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Conference
Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

22.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 22 February 2024

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to attend our 2023 Annual Results Conference Call.

Date / Time
 		 Monday, 25 March 2024 at 09h30 am CET
 
Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman
Arik Parizer, CEO
Valérie Scholtes, CFO

We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE. Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event:  +41 58 310 50 00

EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2023 and the 2023 Annual Results Press Release on 25 March 2024, at 07h00 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards,
Arik Parizer 
CEO

 

Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch   

 

About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Additional features:

File: EPIC Suisse_Invitation Conf.call FY 2023

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1842221

 
End of News EQS News Service

1842221  22.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epic Suissemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epic Suissemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Epic Suisse 66,80 0,00% Epic Suisse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen