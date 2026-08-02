IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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02.08.2026 15:34:01
IonQ vs. D-Wave Quantum: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The quantum computing race is intensifying as companies transition from laboratory experiments to commercial applications. Choosing between IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) requires you to decide which specialized hardware approach will win.IonQ focuses on trapped-ion technology to build scalable quantum systems for enterprise use. D-Wave specializes in quantum annealing, a different method optimized for solving complex business calculations. Both companies are high-risk investments that aim to revolutionize computing as we know it today.IonQ utilizes trapped-ion technology to develop quantum platforms for diverse fields like drug discovery and financial modeling. The company is a notable player among quantum computing stocks that focus on specialized hardware. It maintains commercial agreements with the likes of Amazon for its cloud-based offerings. Following its July 2026 acquisition of SkyWater Technology, the company now operates its own domestic foundry to serve a broader range of customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)