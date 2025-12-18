AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
18.12.2025 22:30:00
Is AbbVie a Millionaire Maker?
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is an investment that is full of contradictions. It has a strong pharmaceutical business, but the third quarter of 2025 was terrible on the earnings front. It has an attractive 3% dividend yield, but it is near the low side of the historical yield range. Given the pros and cons, could buying AbbVie now help you build a million-dollar portfolio?AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company. With a market cap of $400 billion, it is a substantial competitor in the industry. Its core focus is on immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and aesthetics. You may be familiar with some of its well-known brand-name drugs, including Humira and Botox. There's an interesting dichotomy here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!