Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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13.05.2026 02:05:00
Is Beyond Meat Beyond Saving?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has been struggling for years now, and its stock is down 97% from its first-day closing price. As of this writing, it trades for less than $1. That puts it in prime meme stock territory, and while it did enjoy a jump a few weeks ago, it's already come back down.Is there any hope left for the company, and an opportunity to buy into a recovery? Or is it a major value trap?Plant-based foods seemed to be having a long moment when Beyond Meat first went public. There were several players in plant-based meats and other foods, and sales were soaring. But that moment has passed, and while some competitors have disappeared from the scene, Beyond Meat's sales have been declining since they reached a high in 2022. Revenue was down 15% year over year in the 2026 first quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Beyond Meat
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07.05.26
|Beyond Meat-Aktie fällt kräftig trotz besserer Zahlen (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Beyond Meat zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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01.04.26
|Beyond Meat-Aktie rutscht ab: Umsatz nimmt ab - Verlust schrumpft weniger deutlich als erhofft (finanzen.at)
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28.01.26
|Beyond Meat-Aktie: Eine Konzerngeschichte (finanzen.at)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 3: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 2: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
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10.12.25