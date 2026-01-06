Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
06.01.2026 14:30:00
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Long-Term Buy?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was an early leader in the meat alternative food niche. There was immense excitement around its products and its stock. Today, however, the shares are stuck in the realm of penny stocks. Is this the kind of stock that an investor should buy and hold for the long term in the hope of a resurgence, or is it a stock that is best avoided?At its core, Beyond Meat is a consumer staples company focused on making pre-packaged foods. It competes with industry giants, such as General Mills and Mondelez. Beyond Meat doesn't have the same scale as big companies like these. It doesn't have the same marketing budget or skill. It lacks the same manufacturing and distribution capabilities. It is at a distinct disadvantage in what is a very competitive industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
