Going Aktie

Going für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 11:25:00

Is Chewy Stock Going to $100?

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock was a pandemic darling. The online pet supply retailer became popular with shoppers as consumers had to cope with lockdowns. That momentum took its stock to an intraday high of $120 per share five years ago.However, investors sold the stock off as pandemic restrictions eased and many consumers returned to their old shopping habits. Still, the growth never completely stopped, and Chewy has expanded into new business lines, helping it increase its profitability.Are such improvements enough to get the retail stock back to $100 per share? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten