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Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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18.03.2026 13:45:00

Is Costco Wholesale a Recession-Proof Business?

Whenever recession fears begin to circulate, investors naturally look for businesses that can hold up in a deteriorating economy. Retail, historically, hasn't been one of them. Consumer spending tends to weaken during downturns, and many retailers feel the pressure quickly. Yet Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has long stood out as an exception. The warehouse giant has built a reputation for stability, loyal customers, and steady growth even when economic conditions become uncertain.So the question many investors ask is simple: Is Costco actually recession-proof? The short answer is that no business is completely immune to economic cycles. But Costco's business model does include several features that make it unusually resilient compared with most retailers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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