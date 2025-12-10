D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
10.12.2025 19:31:38
Is D-Wave Quantum Stock a Buy?
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), a provider of quantum computing services, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Aug. 8, 2022. Its stock opened at $10, was nearly delisted when it sank below $1 in 2023, but now trades at about $12.D-Wave is still a divisive stock. The bulls are impressed by the potential uses of its quantum annealing tools in mainstream computing applications. Still, the bears claim it's grossly overvalued and can't justify its sky-high valuations. So is this volatile stock worth buying right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
