Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
29.11.2025 18:43:00
Is Eli Lilly a Millionaire Maker?
Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have surged higher due to the success of its blockbuster GLP-1 medications, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Right now, it seems like these two drugs have the potential to change the face of healthcare, given the impact that being overweight can have on consumer health outcomes. But things are always changing in the healthcare sector.Will buying Lilly stock today help turn you into a millionaire? A lot will have to go right from here for that to happen. Here's what you need to know.Over the past year, Eli Lilly has seen its shares rise by a huge 43%. By comparison, the S&P 500 index is up 12% and the average drug stock has risen 14%. Over the past three years, the pharmaceutical giant's stock has rallied nearly 200%; over the past five years, its shares have risen by over 600%. This is great news if you bought the stock then, but not so great news if you're considering buying it today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
