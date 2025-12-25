Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.12.2025 17:45:00

Is Eli Lilly Pulling Ahead in the Weight Loss Drug Battle?

Over the past few years, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has delivered strong returns, largely thanks to its clinical progress, particularly in one key area: weight management. The company's efforts in this niche are already paying rich dividends.However, the pharmaceutical leader isn't stopping yet. It already leads this area, and its recent developments suggest it could leave its competitors in the dust. Can any company catch up to Eli Lilly in the weight loss drug battle?It's worth noting that, although many companies are seeking to enter this market, only one poses a serious threat to Eli Lilly, and that's Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant markets Wegovy, an anti-obesity medicine that generates billions in annual sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten