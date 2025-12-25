Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
25.12.2025 17:45:00
Is Eli Lilly Pulling Ahead in the Weight Loss Drug Battle?
Over the past few years, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has delivered strong returns, largely thanks to its clinical progress, particularly in one key area: weight management. The company's efforts in this niche are already paying rich dividends.However, the pharmaceutical leader isn't stopping yet. It already leads this area, and its recent developments suggest it could leave its competitors in the dust. Can any company catch up to Eli Lilly in the weight loss drug battle?It's worth noting that, although many companies are seeking to enter this market, only one poses a serious threat to Eli Lilly, and that's Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant markets Wegovy, an anti-obesity medicine that generates billions in annual sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
16.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Eli Lilly-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Plus: Neues Medikament bewirkt Gewichtsabnahme (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.25
|Eli Lilly shot helped patients lose 29% of body weight (Financial Times)
|
09.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Eli Lilly not yet ready to unfreeze UK investments, says pharma boss (Financial Times)
|
02.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)