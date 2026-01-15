Klarna Aktie
Is Klarna Stock a Bargain Right Now?
Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) was a high-profile new arrival on the stock exchange in September 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO). Although the fintech, which offers term loans to consumers, is popular as a lender, it hasn't been an investor favorite. Since the company's market debut, its shares have lost about 24% of their value. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, is up 7%. That raises the question of whether Klarna stock is a beaten-down bargain or a value trap that has more room to decline. Here's my take on whether you should buy and pay immediately for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) specialist. The core of Klarna's business is BNPL, of course. Its signature BNPL service is the self-explanatory "Pay in 4." This spreads the cost of a purchase out to, yes, four interest-free payments, as long as the full amount is repaid within the mandated period, typically about six weeks.
