Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
23.12.2025 11:45:00
Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?
There was much hype when Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) went public a few years ago. Investors viewed the luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker as a potentially bold new challenger to Tesla, poised to ride the wave of EV adoption. The company's ambitious vision, cutting-edge technology, and sleek designs had captured attention.However, things haven't gone as planned. After an initial surge in 2021 that saw the stock reach impressive heights, momentum has faded, and Lucid's stock is now down 98% from its all-time high. The optimism that once surrounded the company has waned as investors focus on execution, competition, and evolving EV adoption rates.As Lucid Group looks to regain its footing and get back on track, here's what investors should know about it before buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
