MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
15.11.2025 15:05:00
Is MP Materials Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) have risen around 300% so far in 2025. That said, they are also currently about 30% below their high-water mark for the year. It would be an understatement to say that 2025 has been an exciting one for this specialty metals producer.But if you can handle the volatility, there's likely to be a material long-term growth opportunity for the company. Here's what you need to know.MP Materials mines for and processes what are known as rare earth metals. These metals are vital to the technology industry, where they are used in products such as cellphones and military defense systems. That's a significant divide, but it highlights the importance of these metals to both daily life and the safety and security of entire nations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
