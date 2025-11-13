MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
13.11.2025 11:35:00
Is MP Materials Stock the Next Nvidia?
Right now, in your smartphone or laptop, is an incredibly strong magnet made from rare-earth metals. In fact, wherever there is a motor or speaker near you, whether it's a car door or a kitchen blender or an electric vehicle (EV), there's very likely a strong magnet in it.The sheer ubiquity of these magnets makes them a critical component of today's world. And MP Materials (NYSE: MP), with its rare-earth mine in Mountain Pass, California, is one of the few U.S. companies capable of capitalizing on their wide use.A 100-ton haul truck at the edge of MP's Mountain Pass Mine in California. Image source: MP Materials (Michael Tessler).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
