Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
|
21.01.2026 08:30:00
Is Netflix's Warner Bros. Acquisition a Mistake?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced its blockbuster acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on Dec. 5. Since then, the stock is down 20%, including an after-earnings sell-off on Tuesday.The earnings call gave Netflix management its first chance to convince shareholders that the deal was in its best interest, but it seems to have come up short.Netflix stock fell approximately 5% after hours on the report, even as the results were in line with expectations and it offered solid guidance for 2026. Still, the WBD acquisition is likely to hang over the stock for the rest of the year, especially as it's still unclear if it will gain regulatory approval, and Paramount Skydance hasn't given up on its effort to win WBD. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
