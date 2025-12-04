Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
04.12.2025 09:51:00
Is Palantir Going to Plunge 50% (or More) in 2026? History Offers a Very Big Clue.
Roughly 30 years ago, the advent and mainstream proliferation of the internet began charting a new course for corporate America. It opened new doors for businesses to sell and market their products and services, while also breaking down information barriers that had previously existed on Wall Street between professional and retail investors.For decades, investors have been waiting (sometimes impatiently) for the next game-changing technology that would provide a decisive boost to America's long-term growth potential. Artificial intelligence (AI) looks to be this long-awaited innovation.Although graphics processing unit (GPU) company Nvidia is commonly viewed as the face of the AI revolution -- GPUs act as the brains that facilitate split-second decision-making in AI-accelerated data centers -- a strong argument can be made that data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has supplanted it. Shares of Palantir have skyrocketed more than 2,500% since the end of 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
02.12.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|KI-Aktie unter Druck: November-Abverkauf bei der Palantir-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie in Grün - trotz kräftiger Insiderverkäufe (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Palantir-Aktie setzt Konsolidierung trotz Australien-News fort (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NHS-Schulungsprogramme geplant - Palantir-Aktie nach Rally schwächer (finanzen.at)