Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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14.06.2026 00:10:00
Is Palantir Stock Ripe for a Rebound?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) was among the biggest early winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Customers rushed to the company for its AI-driven software platform, and this helped supercharge Palantir's revenue growth. Investors rewarded this performance by piling into the stock, and that pushed it to a gain of more than 700% over three years. But recent times haven't been as easy for Palantir, at least from a stock performance perspective. While earnings growth and demand remain strong, the stock price hasn't followed. Instead, Palantir has fallen, heading for a loss of 26% so far this year. And this has made Palantir, a stock once considered very expensive, cheaper too. Is the stock ripe for a rebound at today's level? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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