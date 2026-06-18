Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
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19.06.2026 01:13:00
Is Rigetti Computing Stock a Buy Right Now?
In October 2025, quantum computing company Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) skyrocketed to an all-time high of $58 per share. Since then, the stock has cooled considerably and is trading around $21 per share as of this writing. The pullback raises an obvious question for investors. Is Rigetti a buy right now, or has the hype surrounding quantum computing moved on for good? For quantum computing bulls, Rigetti is one of the most exciting enterprises in the space. That was further reinforced in May, when the U.S. government announced it would provide Rigetti with up to $100 million in additional funding as part of a broader quantum computing initiative. There could be a lot of strings attached to that $100 million, but overall, it is a positive development for the industry as a whole.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.03.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)