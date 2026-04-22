Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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22.04.2026 12:07:00
Is This Struggling Value Stock Going to $0?
The writing may be on the wall for Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI), but don't be surprised if the struggling value stock isn't paying attention. The country's lone satellite radio provider specializes in the spoken -- not the written -- word.This doesn't mean that ignoring recent problematic trends is the right approach for Sirius XM investors. It's been six years since the platform reached its peak in subscribers. Revenue has declined slightly for three consecutive years. These are real issues for a scalable business with high fixed costs and low variable overhead. However, if you think that Sirius XM is going to zero anytime soon, you will probably be disappointed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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