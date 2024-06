Is Walmart Stock a Buy?

Retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT), long known for its thin-margin, discount-pricing model, has celebrated a series of financially successful years as it reaps the rewards of its technology investments. Full-year financial results for Walmart 's fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2024, and the quarter ended April 30, 2024, show strong momentum. Shoppers are flocking to its stores and utilizing its e-commerce channels in growing numbers. The stock has responded, hitting 52-week highs. For the full 2024 fiscal year, Walmart reported results that more than justify its current stock price. Consolidated revenue grew 5.5% in constant-currency terms for the year. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net earnings per share were $5.74 and $6.65 on an adjusted basis. The company generated $15 billion in free cash flow, a $3 billion increase. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel