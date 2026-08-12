Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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12.08.2026 12:00:00
I've Been Wrong About Microsoft Stock for Years. Here's Why I'm Finally Changing My Mind.
For the last five years, I've been the person rolling my eyes at Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) valuation and calling it priced for perfection. Today, after its latest set of numbers and the way the company has embedded itself into AI, cloud, and everyday work, I'm finally willing to say it: At these levels, Microsoft is an easy buy for a long‑term investor.Back in the 2021 to 2022 time frame, my skepticism sounded reasonable. Microsoft was trading at a rich multiple compared with its own history, and it felt like everyone already knew the bull case: dominant Windows, sticky Office, and fast‑growing Azure. I kept waiting for growth to slow or margins to crack.Instead, 2026 gave a very different picture. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, Microsoft's revenue climbed 18% to more than $331 billion, while operating income rose 21% to more than $155 billion. Net income hit $133.7 billion, with full‑year EPS growth comfortably above 20% even after stripping out gains from OpenAI and Anthropic investments. Those are not the numbers of a mature company just coasting on its legacy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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16:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|SpaceX-Aktie: Warum Microsoft bei Musks KI-Offensive wichtig werden könnte (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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11.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13:56
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:56
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:56
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 040,00
|-1,81%
|Microsoft Corp.
|430,40
|0,57%
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