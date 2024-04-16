|
16.04.2024 22:26:32
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Falls In Q1, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $127.5 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $197.8 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $2.94 billion from $3.23 billion last year.
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $127.5 Mln. vs. $197.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.94 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel JB Hunt Transportation Services-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein JB Hunt Transportation Services-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert JB Hunt Transportation Services-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein JB Hunt Transportation Services-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc.
|157,50
|-0,54%