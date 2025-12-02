Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation And Rio Tinto Sign Updated Native Title Agreement

(RTTNews) - Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation (KNAC), the Registered Native Title Body Corporate, and Rio Tinto have signed an updated Native Title Agreement to strengthen collaboration, deliver long-term benefits for the Nyiyaparli People, and provide Rio Tinto with a clear framework for mine development on Nyiyaparli Country.

The agreement was jointly developed through KNAC's Agreement Review Committee, with support from Common Law Holders, on-Country consultations, and heritage advice. This inclusive process ensured Nyiyaparli voices shaped the changes, aligning with community aspirations and protecting Country.

Parts of Rio Tinto's Hope Downs mining operations and the proposed Rhodes Ridge development are located on Nyiyaparli Country. The original Native Title Agreement between Rio Tinto and the Nyiyaparli People was first established in 2011, and the updated version builds on that foundation.

Signed on Friday, 28 November, the updated agreement delivers enhanced cultural heritage and environmental protections, supports earlier and ongoing consultation, and ensures greater transparency in decision-making for mining activities on Nyiyaparli Country.

It also establishes a stronger framework for enduring benefits, including employment, training, and business development opportunities for the Nyiyaparli People. In addition, the agreement embeds governance structures that reflect Nyiyaparli cultural and corporate principles, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable development and long-term prosperity.