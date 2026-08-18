Keysight Technologies Reports Net Income In Q3

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday, reported revenue of $1.846 billion for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared with $1.352 billion in the same period a year earlier. For the nine months ended July 31, 2026, revenue was $5.163 billion, compared with $3.956 billion in the prior-year period.

Income from operations increased to $461 million in the third quarter from $234 million a year earlier. For the nine-month period, income from operations was $1.116 billion, compared with $659 million in the prior-year period. Net income rose to $397 million from $191 million in the third quarter, while nine-month net income increased to $1.027 billion from $617 million.

Earnings per share were $2.30 in the third quarter, compared with $1.10 in the same period a year earlier. For the nine-month period, earnings per share were $5.93, compared with $3.56 in the prior-year period.

KEYS is currently trading after hours at $351.81 up $10.81 or 3.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.