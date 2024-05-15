Kohl’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable June 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2024.

