Kohl's Aktie
WKN: 884195 / ISIN: US5002551043
|
24.11.2026 13:50:16
Kohl's Raises Top And Bottom Line Expectations For FY26
(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) said, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects EPS in the range of $4.30 to $4.50. Net sales and comparable sales are now projected in the range of flat to 0.5%. Previously, the company projected adjusted EPS in the range of $1.80 to $2.40, and net sales and comparable sales to be in a range of a decrease of 1.5% to flat. For the fourth quarter, the company expects EPS in the range of $0.95 to $1.15. Fourth quarter net sales and comparable sales are anticipated in the range of flat to up 2.0%.
Third quarter earnings came in at $254 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.76 compared to $0.10. Revenue increased to $3.64 billion from $3.58 billion last year. Net sales were $3.45 billion compared to $3.41 billion. Net sales increased 1.3% and comparable sales increased 1.2%.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Kohl's shares are up 8.58 percent to $23.02.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.
|
23.11.26
|Ausblick: Kohls stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.08.26
|Ausblick: Kohls veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.05.26
|Ausblick: Kohls verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kohl's Corp.
|21,81
|12,71%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: Dow festerl -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Verkaufsmodus – Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex gibt am Dienstag deutlich ab. Der DAX verliert unterdessen. Der Dow tendiert im Dienstagshandel aufwärts. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.