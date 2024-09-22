|
22.09.2024 13:37:00
Labor Union Strike Poses a Huge Problem for Boeing
The phrase "everything old is new again" appears to be the most apt descriptor for Boeing's (NYSE: BA) situation at the moment.It's been 16 years since the Great Boeing Machinists Strike of 2008, when contract negotiations between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists labor union came to an impasse and led to a two-month-long strike. This month, the IAM is on strike again at Boeing after the latest round of contract negotiations failed to end with an agreement.While the two situations have some similarities, they're really not the same. And it's the differences that make this an especially dangerous time to be invested in Boeing stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
