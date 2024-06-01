|
01.06.2024 15:53:31
Lilly Announces Updated Data From Phase 1/2 Study Of Olomorasib In Advanced Solid Tumors
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced updated data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating olomorasib as a monotherapy in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced solid tumors and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.
The Data demonstrated promising monotherapy activity with olomorasib across a range of KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, and a tolerability profile in combination with pembrolizumab that is well-suited to first-line lung cancer development.
Olomorasib is an investigational, oral, potent, and highly selective second-generation inhibitor of the KRAS G12C protein.
Timothy Burns, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center said that the data showed efficacy with olomorasib across tumor types and, importantly, tolerability that suggests it can be combined with immunotherapy, the backbone of first-line treatment for KRAS-mutant NSCLC.
In NSCLC, it is also exciting to see promising activity in patients previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor as well as central nervous system (CNS) activity, consistent with the improved potency of the second generation KRAS G12C inhibitor.
Collectively, the data point to a promising emerging profile for olomorasib, particularly in NSCLC where new options are needed to improve outcomes for patients, Timothy said.
