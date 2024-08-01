|
01.08.2024 14:26:09
Lilly Reports Positive Topline Results From SUMMIT Phase 3 Study Of Tirzepatide
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday announced positive topline results from the SUMMIT phase 3 study evaluating tirzepatide in adults with heart failure having preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity.
HFpEF is a condition in which the heart's left pumping chamber becomes stiff and unable to fill properly. It is associated with symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath, reduced ability to exercise and swelling of extremities.
Tirzepatide showed statistically significant improvements in both primary endpoints with a reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, improvements in heart failure symptoms and physical limitations, compared with placebo.
Further, The overall safety profile of tirzepatide in the SUMMIT trial was consistent with previously reported tirzepatide studies, including SURMOUNT and SURPASS.
Tirzepatide is already approved by the FDA for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes and for chronic weight management.
