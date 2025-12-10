Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
10.12.2025 02:46:28
Lilly To Invest $6 Bln In New Huntsville Manufacturing Facility
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced plans to invest more than $6 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) site will be the third of four new U.S. facilities Lilly intends to unveil. It will focus on producing small molecule synthetic and peptide medicines.
The Huntsville facility will also play a key role in manufacturing orforglipron, Lilly's first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. The company expects to submit orforglipron to global regulatory agencies for obesity treatment by the end of this year.
The project will bring 450 high-value jobs to the region, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel, and lab technicians. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to generate 3,000 construction jobs. The state-of-the-art facility is anticipated to be completed in 2032.
Lilly plans to integrate advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI, digitally connected monitoring systems, and data analytics to ensure efficient, high-quality production. Digital automation will be embedded throughout the site to streamline operations and guarantee a reliable supply of medicines.
Earlier this year, Lilly announced broader initiatives to strengthen domestic medicine production. The company revealed plans for new sites in Texas and Virginia, as well as an expansion of its existing facility in Puerto Rico. A fourth U.S. location will be announced in the coming weeks.
