Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 02:17:39

Lilly's Jaypirca Shows Superior Response Rates In First Head-to-Head Phase 3 Trial Against Imbruvica

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced results from the Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-314 clinical trial evaluating Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib), a non-covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, versus Imbruvica (ibrutinib), a covalent BTK inhibitor, in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The study enrolled 662 patients, both treatment-naïve and relapsed/refractory, and represents the first randomized head-to-head comparison of covalent and non-covalent BTK inhibitors.

Jaypirca met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in overall response rate (ORR) compared to Imbruvica, achieving 87.0% ORR versus 78.5% in the intent-to-treat population. Results numerically favored Jaypirca across all patient groups, including those with high-risk features such as 17p deletions, IGHV status, and complex karyotype.

Progression-free survival (PFS), a key secondary endpoint, was not yet mature at the time of analysis but trended in favor of Jaypirca. In the treatment-naïve subgroup, which had the longest follow-up, Jaypirca demonstrated a 76% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death, highlighting its potential as an earlier-line therapy.

Safety outcomes were consistent with previous trials, with Jaypirca showing a favorable profile compared to Imbruvica. Rates of atrial fibrillation/flutter (2.4% vs. 13.5%) and hypertension (10.6% vs. 15.1%) were lower with Jaypirca, and fewer patients required dose reductions or discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lillymehr Analysen

20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 873,40 0,58% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06.12.25 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen