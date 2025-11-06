Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
06.11.2025 12:45:00
Lilly's selective amylin agonist, eloralintide, demonstrated meaningful weight loss and favorable tolerability in a Phase 2 study of adults with obesity or overweight
Based on these trial results, Lilly will begin enrolling Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of obesity next month INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced positive results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy ofWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
