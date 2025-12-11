:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

11.12.2025 16:15:00

Live Videos May Be the Biggest Factor in an eBay Stock 2026 Rally

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock has rallied by more than 30% this year, with trading card games and collectibles driving growth. Those catalysts remain intact, positioning eBay stock to outperform the S&P 500 once again in 2026.However, the most exciting development may be eBay's pivot to livestreaming. The e-commerce platform has recently enabled live video, similar to YouTube and TikTok. eBay Live is more geared toward product reviews and tutorials than the broad topics found on social networks, but it could become a significant growth opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 62 325,00 -1,58% eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
eBay Inc. 71,69 2,56% eBay Inc.
PayPal Inc 52,35 -0,51% PayPal Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

